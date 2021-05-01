South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said during his Saturday speech to mark International Labor Day that the government is doing everything possible to speed up the recovery of the pandemic-struck job sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said during his Saturday speech to mark International Labor Day that the government is doing everything possible to speed up the recovery of the pandemic-struck job sector.

"The government is doing its best to bolster job recovery and strengthen the employment safety net on the belief that maintaining jobs is the first step toward recovery. But there are still many people coping with difficulties," Moon wrote on his Facebook page as quoted by Yonhap News.

The president also aims to guarantee more workers' rights.

"The government will continue to make policy efforts to create more jobs diligently and prevent workers from suffering from a delay in receiving pay and bullying at work," he added.

Moon also said that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a reason for the country to delay labour reforms.

"Reducing working hours is a process of sharing jobs and raising the quality of life," he added.

According to the news agency, the number of employed people was only 26.9 million in 2020, which is 218,000 less than the year before that � the biggest number of jobs lost since the Asian financial crisis in 1997-98.