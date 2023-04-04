MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday vetoed a controversial draft law that requires the government to purchase overproduced rice, marking the president's first veto since taking the office, South Korean media reported.

The bill dubbed the Grain Management Act, which requires the government to buy all overproduced rice on the market when the surplus production is higher by 3-5% than the actual demand for rice or when the prices of rice decreased by 5-8% compared to the previous year, was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament on March 23. The opposition Democratic Party has supported the bill, saying that it is necessary for stabilizing the prices of rice and farmers' income.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the president rejected the revision of the bill during a cabinet meeting and requested the country's parliament to reconsider the legislation over criticism that it would lead to a waste of government resources.

Two-thirds of lawmakers must support the bill to pass it again if it is sent back to the parliament, the report said. However, the ruling People Power Party holds a third of the seats in the parliament; therefore it is unlikely that the draft law will pass again, Yonhap reported.

In late March, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo asked Yoon to veto the bill due to concerns over its impact on the farming industry and market developments. The prime minister said that the draft law would exhaust government funds and cause a crisis in the farming industry without increasing the country's food security, adding that it would also lead to a financial burden of over 1 trillion won ($767 million).