South Korea's President Yoon Impeached Over Martial Law Bid
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
The vote caps over a week of intense political drama in the democratic South following Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against Yoon on Saturday.
In a televised address after the vote, the impeached Yoon said he would "step aside" but did not apologise for his botched bid to impose martial law.
Out of 300 lawmakers, 204 voted to impeach the president on allegations of insurrection while 85 voted against. Three abstained, with eight votes nullified.
With the impeachment, Yoon has been suspended from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on the vote.
The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.
If it backs his removal, Yoon will become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo -- now the nation's interim leader -- told reporters he would "devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance".
Two hundred votes were needed for the impeachment to pass, and opposition lawmakers needed to convince at least eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.
"Today's impeachment is the great victory of the people," opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said following the vote.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
More Stories From World
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid2 minutes ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid2 minutes ago
-
South Korean lawmakers impeach President Yoon over martial law bid22 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to impeachment22 minutes ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill another 30 Palestinians in Gaza amid degenerating situation22 minutes ago
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 hours ago
-
'Balancing life and death': Ukrainian activists urge minute of silence2 hours ago
-
Herzog says 'stereotypical' AI inferior to human directors2 hours ago
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 hours ago
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 hours ago
-
England fight back on even opening day of third NZ Test3 hours ago
-
Mozambique markets struggle as vote protests hit imports3 hours ago