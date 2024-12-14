Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".

The vote caps over a week of intense political drama in the democratic South following Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against Yoon on Saturday.

In a televised address after the vote, the impeached Yoon said he would "step aside" but did not apologise for his botched bid to impose martial law.

Out of 300 lawmakers, 204 voted to impeach the president on allegations of insurrection while 85 voted against. Three abstained, with eight votes nullified.

With the impeachment, Yoon has been suspended from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates on the vote.

The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.

If it backs his removal, Yoon will become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo -- now the nation's interim leader -- told reporters he would "devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance".

Two hundred votes were needed for the impeachment to pass, and opposition lawmakers needed to convince at least eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.

"Today's impeachment is the great victory of the people," opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said following the vote.