MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is set to arrive in Tehran for a visit, which is expected to feature talks on Tehran's assets trapped in the Asian country's banks under US sanctions.

It is the first such trip by a South Korean head of government in 44 years.

The visit comes just days after Iran released the South Korean oil tanker, Hankuk Chemi, and its captain following more than three months in detention in the Persian Gulf over alleged violation of ecological standards.

The release sparked a speculation that the two countries might have reached some progress on Iran's frozen 7 billion Euros ($8.3 billion) worth of assets. The sides have been discussing for a while how to release at least a part of the funds for the Islamic republic's humanitarian needs.