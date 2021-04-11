UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Prime Minister Embarks On Rare Visit To Iran On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

South Korea's Prime Minister Embarks on Rare Visit to Iran on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is set to arrive in Tehran for a visit, which is expected to feature talks on Tehran's assets trapped in the Asian country's banks under US sanctions.

It is the first such trip by a South Korean head of government in 44 years.

The visit comes just days after Iran released the South Korean oil tanker, Hankuk Chemi, and its captain following more than three months in detention in the Persian Gulf over alleged violation of ecological standards.

The release sparked a speculation that the two countries might have reached some progress on Iran's frozen 7 billion Euros ($8.3 billion) worth of assets. The sides have been discussing for a while how to release at least a part of the funds for the Islamic republic's humanitarian needs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Oil Visit Tehran Progress North Korea Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

52 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

9 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.