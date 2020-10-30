MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has asked the government on Friday to ramp up counter-coronavirus efforts so that the upcoming Halloween celebrations during the weekend do not result in new hotbeds of COVID-19 in the country.

"I ask that related agencies and local governments focus all their efforts on antivirus work so that the Halloween weekend does not end up becoming a source of a mass virus spread," Chung said during a government meeting, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The prime minister has also asked young people to refrain from organizing Halloween parties and continue abiding by standard prevention measures, such as wearing masks and exercising personal hygiene, according to the report.

"Fortunately major nightclubs in Seoul decided to suspend business [during the Halloween weekend], but we cannot remain at ease, given the festive nature of Halloween celebrations," Chung added, as quoted in the report.

As of Friday, South Korea has reported 26,385 coronavirus cases, including 463 deaths.