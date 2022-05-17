SK Inc., a daughter company of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, signed an initial agreement with a US nuclear reactor design company, TerraPower for the development of new technologies for renewable energy, South Korean media reported on Tuesday

According to the agreement, both companies will jointly develop new technologies needed for small modular reactors (SMR), which operate at a capacity of 500 megawatts or less, The Korea Herald newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, SK Group eyes the development of new and renewable energy sources, as well as maintaining sustainable electricity output in the country.

TerraPower is a Washington-based nuclear reactor design and development engineering venture created by microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 2006.