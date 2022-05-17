UrduPoint.com

South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreement On Small Nuclear Reactors - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 09:14 PM

South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreement on Small Nuclear Reactors - Reports

SK Inc., a daughter company of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, signed an initial agreement with a US nuclear reactor design company, TerraPower for the development of new technologies for renewable energy, South Korean media reported on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) SK Inc., a daughter company of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, signed an initial agreement with a US nuclear reactor design company, TerraPower for the development of new technologies for renewable energy, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, both companies will jointly develop new technologies needed for small modular reactors (SMR), which operate at a capacity of 500 megawatts or less, The Korea Herald newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, SK Group eyes the development of new and renewable energy sources, as well as maintaining sustainable electricity output in the country.

TerraPower is a Washington-based nuclear reactor design and development engineering venture created by microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 2006.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Company Bill Gates North Korea Media Agreement

Recent Stories

DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water ..

DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water to Sangi miner

2 minutes ago
 Vaccinated people can develop stronger antibody re ..

Vaccinated people can develop stronger antibody responses against COVID-19 varia ..

2 minutes ago
 One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Govt releases Rs 7.761b for agri sector developmen ..

Govt releases Rs 7.761b for agri sector development projects

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security of educational institution top ..

Foolproof security of educational institution top priority of Police: IGP

6 minutes ago
 Administrator inspects road carpeting

Administrator inspects road carpeting

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.