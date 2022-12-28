UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Strategy In Indo-Pacific Not Directed Against China - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

South Korea's Strategy in Indo-Pacific Not Directed Against China - Gov't

The South Korean government unveiled on Wednesday the country's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, indicating that Seoul would not confront any specific country, including China

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The South Korean government unveiled on Wednesday the country's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, indicating that Seoul would not confront any specific country, including China.

South Korean media reported that the strategy was seen as a signal of Seoul's rapprochement with Washington amid growing rivalry between the United States and China. However, the South Korean government said the strategy was not aimed at excluding or containing any particular countries.

"With China, a key partner for achieving prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, we will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as we pursue shared interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity, guided by international norms and rules," the government said in the document, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Seoul plans to strengthen strategic cooperation on global, regional, and bilateral issues with countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the document added.

The document outlines nine priorities of South Korea's strategy in the Indo-Pacific, including seeking a rules-based world order, promoting non-proliferation, expanding comprehensive security cooperation and trade, and championing regional cooperation on climate change and energy security, as cited in the report.

Related Topics

World China Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Media Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

16 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

17 minutes ago
 2022 UK's hottest year on record: provisional Met ..

2022 UK's hottest year on record: provisional Met Office figures

33 seconds ago
 MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

35 seconds ago
 Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on ..

Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on Fourth Anniversary of Detenti ..

38 seconds ago
 Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to ..

Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to MPA Ammar Yasir

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.