South Korea's Suicide Rate Slightly Grows In 2021 Amid Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) South Korea's suicide rate moderately increased in 2021 amid the pandemic, South Korean media reported citing the national statistics agency.

The number of suicides for every 100,000 people amounted to 26 in 2021, in previous year the number was 25.7 for every 100,000 South Koreans.

The increase in suicide rate is mostly noticeable among people in their 20s and those aged 70 and above, South Korean news agency Yonhap News reported on Monday

South Korea has the highest suicide rate among the states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), followed by Lithuania and Slovenia, according to the organization.

The pandemic affected many with mental health problems including those concerning suicidal tendencies, the World Health Organization reported in 2022.

