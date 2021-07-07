UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 600 Cybeattacks In 2020 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:38 PM

South Korea's Unification Ministry Detected Over 600 Cybeattacks in 2020 - Reports

The Ministry of Unification in South Korea has detected about 600 cyberattacks launched against it in 2020, Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing government data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Ministry of Unification in South Korea has detected about 600 cyberattacks launched against it in 2020, Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing government data.

According to the South Korean news agency, the number of cyberattacks against the ministry grew from 336 in 2017 to 767 in 2019, before falling to 633 last year.

It was also reported that 46 hacking attempts were made against the ministry through the website, a significant increase from 11 attempts recorded last year.

"We cannot confirm that they are hacking attempts by North Korea," a ministry official was cited as saying.

Last year, South Korea accused the North of carrying out different cyberattacks against its Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology, banks and media outlets. Pyongyang rejected the allegations of its involvement in cybercrime.

Related Topics

Technology Pyongyang South Korea North Korea 2017 2019 2020 Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

46 seconds ago

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

10 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

3 minutes ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Attempts to ..

3 minutes ago

Eastern German States Less Affected by Economic Cr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.