(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Unification in South Korea has detected about 600 cyberattacks launched against it in 2020, Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing government data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Ministry of Unification in South Korea has detected about 600 cyberattacks launched against it in 2020, Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing government data.

According to the South Korean news agency, the number of cyberattacks against the ministry grew from 336 in 2017 to 767 in 2019, before falling to 633 last year.

It was also reported that 46 hacking attempts were made against the ministry through the website, a significant increase from 11 attempts recorded last year.

"We cannot confirm that they are hacking attempts by North Korea," a ministry official was cited as saying.

Last year, South Korea accused the North of carrying out different cyberattacks against its Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology, banks and media outlets. Pyongyang rejected the allegations of its involvement in cybercrime.