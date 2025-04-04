Open Menu

South Korea's Yoon: From Rising Star To Impeached Ex-president

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol rose from star prosecutor to the presidency in just a few years, but after a bungled martial law decree last year, on Friday he became the country's second president to be booted from office.

The lurch back to South Korea's dark days of military rule on December 3 only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama, Yoon was forced into a U-turn by lawmakers.

He was swiftly impeached by parliament, and after weeks of hearings and deliberations, the country's Constitutional Court on Friday unanimously upheld his impeachment, stripping him of all presidential powers and privileges.

Yoon had remained defiant throughout.

He was detained in January in a dawn raid after holding out against police and prosecutors for weeks, becoming the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested -- although he was later released on procedural grounds.

Yoon's "dismissal reaffirms South Korea's resilience as a democracy powered by the citizens, but also serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of democracy," Minseon Ku, a postdoctoral fellow at the Global Research Institute William and Mary, told AFP.

The country's democracy "faces constant threats from multiple processes, including misinformation, despite the institutional checks and balances on power," she added.

