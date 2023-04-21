(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has instructed the country's foreign and defense ministries to take urgent measures, including the deployment of military transport aircraft, to protect South Korean nationals in Sudan amid deadly armed clashes in the country, presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon said on Friday.

"Do your best for the safety of our overseas nationals under all circumstances," the spokesman was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The South Korean Office of National Security held an emergency response meeting and decided to launch a 24-hour interagency response system and closely monitor the situation in Khartoum, the report said.

It added that Yoon had been briefed by the security office that the clashes in Khartoum might intensify.

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Thursday, over 330 people were killed and nearly 3,200 others injured in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF.