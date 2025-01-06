Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared set to evade arrest ahead of a Monday night deadline after anti-graft investigators asked for more time to enforce a warrant.

The former star prosecutor has defiantly refused questioning three times over a bungled martial law decree last month and remained holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his arrest.

Anti-graft investigators sought an extension to the warrant that expires at the end of Monday (1500 GMT) and asked for support from the police, which said the force would help investigators and could arrest anyone shielding Yoon.

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today," said CIO deputy director Lee Jae-seung, whose authority has been refuted by Yoon's lawyers.

The investigators have sought more time and help because of the difficulties they have faced, including being met by hundreds of security forces when they entered Yoon's presidential compound on Friday.

"We will consider the option of arresting any personnel from the Presidential Security Service during the execution of the second warrant", a police official said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

The country's opposition Democratic Party has also called for the dissolution of the security service protecting the impeached president.

If authorities detain Yoon, who has already been suspended from duty by lawmakers, he would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

But they would only have 48 hours to either request another arrest warrant, to keep him in detention, or be forced to release him.

Investigators can apply for a new warrant if the one which expires at midnight lapses without an extension being granted.