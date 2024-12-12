South Korea's Yoon Vows To Fight 'until The Very Last Minute'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed to fight "until the very last minute", in a defiant address defending his shock decision to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament last week.
The South Korean leader is barred from foreign travel as part of a probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned Seoul's allies and threw it into some of its deepest political turmoil in years.
Now staring down an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, Yoon vowed to "fight with the people until the very last minute".
"I apologise again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said in a televised address.
"Please trust me."
Saturday's impeachment vote will take place at around 5:00 pm (0800 GMT).
It needs to win support from eight members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.
On Thursday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon urged party members to attend the meeting and vote "according to their conviction and conscience".
That came as police attempted another raid on Yoon's presidential office, a day after a similar attempt was blocked by security guards.
The main opposition Democratic Party has warned it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the president's staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.
- Escalating investigations -
South Korea's capital has been rocked by daily protests since last week, with thousands gathering to demand Yoon's resignation.
And Yoon's inner circle has come under intense scrutiny for their alleged role in last week's martial law declaration.
On Thursday, police said they had raided the headquarters of the military's capital defense command, which was deployed during the martial law declaration.
Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of urging Yoon to impose martial law, attempted to kill himself in prison on Tuesday, authorities said.
Kim was first detained Sunday and later formally arrested on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".
The former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation are also barred from foreign travel.
Two senior police officials were also arrested early Wednesday.
The PPP has said that pending Yoon's resignation, he has agreed to hand power to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and party chief Han.
But Yoon on Thursday remained defiant, accusing the opposition of having pushed the country into a "national crisis".
"The National Assembly, dominated by the large opposition party, has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy," Yoon said in a televised address.
But, he said, he would "not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law".
The South Korean leader had said his declaration of martial law was intended, in part, to safeguard South Korea "from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and eliminate anti-state elements".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Lula to undergo new operation to 'minimize' cranial bleeding risk5 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship5 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly calls for 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire5 minutes ago
-
ICESCO congratulates Kingdom on winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season’ celebrates Saudi Arabia's winning bid to host 2034 World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Lithium-rich Bolivia lags behind in race to mine key metal5 minutes ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs15 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'15 minutes ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms15 minutes ago
-
Australia to force tech titans to pay for news25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club celebrates Kingdom's 2034 World Cup win25 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior launches ‘Welcome to Saudi 34’ stamp to celebrate winning bid to host 2034 ..25 minutes ago