South Korea's Yoon Vows To Fight 'until The Very Last Minute'
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed to fight "until the very last minute", defending his shock decision last week to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament
The South Korean leader is banned from foreign travel as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned South Korea's allies.
A probe into last week's turmoil has swiftly gathered pace, with police on Wednesday attempting to raid Yoon's office to investigate his brief imposition of martial law.
Facing an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, Yoon vowed to "fight with the people until the very last minute".
"I apologize again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said in a televised address.
"Please trust me in my warm loyalty to the people."
Police on Wednesday were blocked from entering the Presidential office by security guards, later saying they had been given "very limited" documents by Yoon's staff.
The main opposition Democratic Party warned it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the presidential staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.
Yoon's inner circle has come under intense scrutiny for their role in last week's martial law declaration.
Prison authorities on Wednesday said former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to kill himself shortly before his formal arrest the previous day.
Kim, who is accused of suggesting to Yoon that he impose martial law, was first detained on Sunday, and later formally arrested on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".
The justice ministry and a prison official said he was in good health on Wednesday.
The former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation are also barred from foreign travel.
Two senior police officials were also arrested early Wednesday.
But Yoon on Thursday remained defiant, accusing the opposition of having pushed the country into a "national crisis".
"The National Assembly, dominated by the large opposition party, has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy," Yoon said in a televised address.
But, he said, he would "not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law".
