Open Menu

South Korea's Yoon Vows To Fight 'until The Very Last Minute'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed to fight "until the very last minute", defending his shock decision last week to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament.

"I will fight with the people until the very last minute," Yoon said in a televised address.

"I apologize again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said. "Please trust me in my warm loyalty to the people."

The South Korean leader is banned from foreign travel as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned South Korea's allies.

A probe into last week's events has swiftly gathered pace, with police Wednesday attempting to raid Yoon's office to investigate his brief imposition of martial law.

They were blocked from entering by security guards, with the main opposition Democratic Party warning it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the presidential staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.

But the South Korean leader on Thursday said he would "not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law".

Yoon accused the opposition of pushing the country into a "national crisis".

"The National Assembly, dominated by the large opposition party, has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy," Yoon said in a televised address.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

12 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

12 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

12 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

12 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

12 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

12 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

12 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

12 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World