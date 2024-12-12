South Korea's Yoon Vows To Fight 'until The Very Last Minute'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed to fight "until the very last minute", defending his shock decision last week to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament.
"I will fight with the people until the very last minute," Yoon said in a televised address.
"I apologize again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said. "Please trust me in my warm loyalty to the people."
The South Korean leader is banned from foreign travel as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned South Korea's allies.
A probe into last week's events has swiftly gathered pace, with police Wednesday attempting to raid Yoon's office to investigate his brief imposition of martial law.
They were blocked from entering by security guards, with the main opposition Democratic Party warning it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the presidential staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.
But the South Korean leader on Thursday said he would "not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law".
Yoon accused the opposition of pushing the country into a "national crisis".
"The National Assembly, dominated by the large opposition party, has become a monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy," Yoon said in a televised address.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
'Alarming' US mystery drones confound officials, scare locals6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's seafood exports to hit new record6 minutes ago
-
Five dead in traffic accident in western Nepal6 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'7 minutes ago
-
Video game bosses gather at 'darkest hour' for industry16 minutes ago
-
Trump invites China's Xi to presidential inauguration next month: Report17 minutes ago
-
Lula to undergo new operation to 'minimize' cranial bleeding risk26 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship26 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly calls for 'unconditional' Gaza ceasefire26 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'26 minutes ago
-
ICESCO congratulates Kingdom on winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup26 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season’ celebrates Saudi Arabia's winning bid to host 2034 World Cup26 minutes ago