South Lebanon Village Shaken By Deadly Israeli Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Plumes of smoke were still billowing Friday over a south Lebanon village after a deadly Israeli strike as shopkeepers swept shattered glass and vowed to stay put despite soaring cross-border violence

Jannata had been largely spared more than eight months of clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as war rages in Gaza, but the Lebanese village was shaken by an overnight strike that officials say killed two civilians.

Jannata had been largely spared more than eight months of clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as war rages in Gaza, but the Lebanese village was shaken by an overnight strike that officials say killed two civilians.

"We were sitting on the balcony at night, and we felt a rocket fly over our heads. Then the world started to shake," resident Khadija Husseini told AFP.

On Friday morning, she found that her clothing store had been damaged in the strike which targeted a building about 200 metres (650 feet) away.

"There was shattered glass everywhere" from the shop window, she said.

Lebanon's official National news Agency said a building was hit in Jannata, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Israeli border.

The village's deputy mayor, Hassan Shur, told AFP that two civilians, both women, were killed in a nearby building.

They were the latest fatalities in months of near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack that triggered the Gaza war.

Rescuers said at least nine people were wounded in the strike on Jannata, including an infant and two children.

An AFP photographer said a three-storey building had been completely destroyed.

Residents said the targeted building was uninhabited, but housed a wood warehouse that had caught fire, with plumes of smoke still emanating from the wreckage on Friday.

