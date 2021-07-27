UrduPoint.com
South, North Korea Restore Communication Lines Severed Year Ago

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:00 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The lines of communication between South Korea and North Korea, severed in 2020, were restored on Tuesday after the countries' leaders agreed to do so in correspondence, the presidential administration of the Republic of Korea said in a statement.

Communication was restored on Tuesday for the first time in 14 months since the termination of all lines on June 9, 2020.

The authorities of the two countries made the first call at 10:00 a.m.

"South and North Korea on July 27 at 10:00 a.m. [01:00 a.m. GMT] decided to restore the communication lines that were broken during this period and made the first call... We hope that the restoration of the inter-Korean communication line will have a positive effect on the development and restoration of inter-Korean relations," the South Korean presidential administration said.

