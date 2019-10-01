UrduPoint.com
South Ossetia Again Fails To Agree With Georgia Over Border Checkpoint - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:13 PM

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) South Ossetia's lead delegate to a crisis panel with Georgia said Tuesday that the mediation body had been unable to break a stalemate with Tbilisi over a Georgian checkpoint near the Ossetian village of Tsnelisi close to their common border.

"We failed to agree on any serious steps. Georgia argued there was South Ossetian security presence in the area, to which we said that our security forces only pursued the goal of protecting the republic's population and territory," Yegor Kochiyev said.

South Ossetia gave Georgia until September to remove the offending security checkpoint, but Georgia refused. South Ossetian border guards set up a post on higher ground, prompting fears of further escalation.

The date for the next meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism has not been set, Kochiyev said, adding the next opportunity would come in the next few days. The mechanism will not discuss any other issues until the checkpoint row has been resolved, he stressed.

