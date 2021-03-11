UrduPoint.com
South Ossetia Asks Russia For Deliveries Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Acting Minister Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

South Ossetia Asks Russia for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine - Acting Minister of Health

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The partially recognized Republic of South Ossetia has asked Russia to provide it with 1,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, acting Minister of Health Georgy Totchiev said.

"We have asked for 1,500 doses of the vaccine. As their reserves are depleted, we will request more doses.

We have all the necessary conditions to store the drug," the official told reporters on late Wednesday.

He added that the talks would be completed within two or three weeks.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 117.95 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.61 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

