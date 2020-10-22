South Ossetia Asks Russia to Send Military Field Hospital to Fight COVID-19

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The leadership of South Ossetia has requested a military field hospital from Russia due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the presidential press service said in a statement.

"On an instruction from President Anatoly Bibilov, the Defense Ministry of the Republic of South Ossetia sent a letter to the Russian Ministry of Defense with a request to send a military field hospital to the republic," the statement said.

In a letter addressed to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, acting Defense Minister of South Ossetia Ibragim Gasseyev noted that there was an outbreak of new coronavirus infection in the republic and asked to quickly deploy a 150-bed hospital in South Ossetia, as well as specialists and required medical equipment.

The letter was sent in accordance with the agreement between Russia and South Ossetia on allied relations and integration and the agreement on the provision of medical assistance to servicemen.

Overall, 305 COVID-19 cases have been registered in South Ossetia, with two deaths.