South Ossetia In Talks With Moscow On Holding Referendum On Joining Russia - President

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 12:34 PM

The breakaway republic of South Ossetia is in consultations with Moscow on holding a referendum on joining Russia, President Anatoly Bibilov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The breakaway republic of South Ossetia is in consultations with Moscow on holding a referendum on joining Russia, President Anatoly Bibilov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bibilov said that South Ossetia's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future.

"Most importantly, consultations are already underway with our Russian colleagues.

Legal actions must be based on international law, there is a basis for this. South Ossetia is an independent state and can make those decisions that it considers vital for itself," Bibilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Commenting on how South Ossetia plans to become part of Russia and whether it is planned to unite with North Ossetia, Bibilov said that there are procedures within Russia related to the unification of regions.

"I think that the unification of the Ossetians is still necessary," he added.

