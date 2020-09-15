UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Ossetia Resumes Crossing State Border With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

South Ossetia Resumes Crossing State Border With Russia

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) South Ossetia is resuming crossing the state border with Russia from September 15.

"On September 15, the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of the republic, stipulated by the resolutions of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia, are canceled, and the crossing of the state border of South Ossetia through the Ruk checkpoint is resumed as usual," the government decree says.

Earlier, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov said that the border with Russia should be opened from September 15. The republic's leader said that in the event of an outbreak of coronavirus infection in South Ossetia, the leadership could decide to return to restrictive measures.

Earlier, Russia's coronavirus response center decided to open the border with South Ossetia.

Related Topics

Russia September Border Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

4 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

7 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

8 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

7 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

8 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.