South Ossetia Resumes Crossing State Border With Russia

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) South Ossetia is resuming crossing the state border with Russia from September 15.

"On September 15, the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the territory of the republic, stipulated by the resolutions of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia, are canceled, and the crossing of the state border of South Ossetia through the Ruk checkpoint is resumed as usual," the government decree says.

Earlier, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov said that the border with Russia should be opened from September 15. The republic's leader said that in the event of an outbreak of coronavirus infection in South Ossetia, the leadership could decide to return to restrictive measures.

Earlier, Russia's coronavirus response center decided to open the border with South Ossetia.