South Ossetia Says Georgia Must Remove Roadblock Near Border Village

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) South Ossetia gave Georgia until Friday morning to dismantle a roadblock near the Ossetian village of Tsnelisi close to their common border.

"The South Ossetian delegation demands that the roadblock be removed before 6 a.m.

[2:00 GMT] or else our side will take all legally available measures," Yegor Kochiyev, South Ossetia's chief delegate to the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism, told reporters.

South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in 2008 following a deadly incursion by Georgian troops. The mechanism was set up with Russia's help to prevent further clashes.

A regular meeting of the mechanism was called off on Thursday after the neighbors traded blame for the escalation near the border village, with South Ossetia demanding that Georgia remove its police from the Ossetian territory. Georgia insists the barricade is on its territory.

More Stories From World

