South Ossetia Supreme Court Cancels Presidential Runoff On April 28 - Election Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

The South Ossetia Supreme Court has canceled the presidential election runoff scheduled for Thursday, April 28, Secretary of the South Ossetia Central Election Commission (CEC) Kristina Avlokhova told Sputnik on Saturday

On Friday, the CEC said it was expecting a decision by the Supreme Court pursuant to a complaint filed by voters, who demanded to postpone the runoff, considering it unlawful to conduct election on a working day, depriving citizens, especially those working abroad, from participation.

"The Supreme Course canceled the election date. We are expecting the court's ruling. In the near future the new date will be designated," Avlokhova said.

The presidential election in South Ossetia was held on April 10. The incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov received 34.95% of the vote, ceding to the leader of the opposition party Nykhas, Alan Gagloyev, who gained 38.55%. The turnout amounted to 73.97%, with a total of 29,057 citizens casting their ballots.

Under the election law, since none of the candidates secured an absolute majority, the runoff must be held on a Sunday not later than in 15 days after the first round, except for holidays. But given that upcoming Sunday is the Orthodox Easter, the CEC ruled to conduct the runoff on a working day, April 28.

