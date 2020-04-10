UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Ossetia To Extend Ban On Crossing Border With Russia Until May 1 Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:09 PM

South Ossetia to Extend Ban on Crossing Border With Russia Until May 1 Over COVID-19

The government of the breakaway region of South Ossetia decided on Friday to extend restrictions regarding crossing the border with Russia until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decree

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The government of the breakaway region of South Ossetia decided on Friday to extend restrictions regarding crossing the border with Russia until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decree.

The restrictions were first put in place on April 5 and were set to be in force until April 12.

"To temporarily restrict the crossing of the South Ossetian state border ... [with Russia] from 00:00 a.m. [21:00 GMT] on April 13, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2020," the government said in the decree.

According to the decree, the restriction does not apply to citizens of the republic returning to their homeland, members of official delegations, diplomatic couriers and staff and their families.

The servicemen of the 4th Russian base and the Border Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service in the republic are not subject to the restriction. The government's decree does not also concern those who are sent by the Health Ministry to Russia for receiving treatment and emergency personnel who accompany them. Russian nationals who transport food and medical supplies, as well as post employees, are also excluded from the restrictions.

All people who arrive in South Ossetia from abroad are to be put under quarantine for 14 days, the government said.

So far, South Ossetia has not registered any cases of the coronavirus on its soil.

Related Topics

Russia April May Border 2020 Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her ..

22 minutes ago

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

37 minutes ago

Child labour issue requires govt's attention: Ayub ..

2 minutes ago

Measures underway to minimize COVID-19 risks for O ..

2 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5 million beneficiaries un ..

43 minutes ago

People Trapped During Wuhan Lockdown Return Home a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.