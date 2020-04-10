South Ossetia to Extend Ban on Crossing Border With Russia Until May 1 Over COVID-19

The government of the breakaway region of South Ossetia decided on Friday to extend restrictions regarding crossing the border with Russia until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decree

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The government of the breakaway region of South Ossetia decided on Friday to extend restrictions regarding crossing the border with Russia until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decree.

The restrictions were first put in place on April 5 and were set to be in force until April 12.

"To temporarily restrict the crossing of the South Ossetian state border ... [with Russia] from 00:00 a.m. [21:00 GMT] on April 13, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2020," the government said in the decree.

According to the decree, the restriction does not apply to citizens of the republic returning to their homeland, members of official delegations, diplomatic couriers and staff and their families.

The servicemen of the 4th Russian base and the Border Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service in the republic are not subject to the restriction. The government's decree does not also concern those who are sent by the Health Ministry to Russia for receiving treatment and emergency personnel who accompany them. Russian nationals who transport food and medical supplies, as well as post employees, are also excluded from the restrictions.

All people who arrive in South Ossetia from abroad are to be put under quarantine for 14 days, the government said.

So far, South Ossetia has not registered any cases of the coronavirus on its soil.