South Ossetian Leader Visits Donetsk People's Republic

Published April 02, 2022

The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, has arrived in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Saturday for a working visit, his spokesperson told Sputnik

"His goal is to meet with Donetsk People's Republic dignitaries to discuss a range of cooperation-related issues, including the military situation in the republic," the spokesperson said.

Bibilov will meet with the DPR leader, Denis Pushilin, to talk about humanitarian assistance to the conflict-torn region. Bibilov will also meet with Ossetian volunteers taking part in the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Russia has recognized the independence of both South Ossetia and the Donetsk People's Republic.

Bibilov said on Wednesday that South Ossetia's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future. According to the South Ossetian leader, the world is currently at a tipping point, with "the Russian world defending today the interests of those who are committed to it." Bibilov later told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel that the republic should organize a referendum on the issue as stipulated by the country's constitution.

