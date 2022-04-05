UrduPoint.com

South Ossetian President Says Decision On Referendum Overwhelmingly Supported By Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:16 PM

South Ossetian President Says Decision on Referendum Overwhelmingly Supported by Citizens

The head of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, told Sputnik in an interview on Tuesday that the breakaway republic's decision to hold a referendum on joining Russia enjoys overwhelming support of his people as well as leading Russian politicians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The head of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, told Sputnik in an interview on Tuesday that the breakaway republic's decision to hold a referendum on joining Russia enjoys overwhelming support of his people as well as leading Russian politicians.

Bibilov declared last month that his republic would soon take legal steps to become part of Russia. According to him, consultations are now underway with Russia, and the referendum may take place after April 10.

"I can say that leading politicians, leading political experts fully support this idea, they evaluate this statement, and they know very well that this is actually very important for the entire people of Ossetia," Bibilov said.

Bibilov noted that the overwhelming majority of South Ossetian citizens would support the decision to join Russia.

"I think that everyone supports this decision.

Why? Because this is not the desire of Anatoly Bibilov, but this is the desire of the people. So I express the desire of the people. And this desire is absolutely connected with mine," Bibilov added.

According to Bibilov, 99.8% of South Ossetian citizens voted in favor of joining Russia in a referendum held in 1992.

"I don't think there will be any major difference between these figures," he said.

South Ossetia declared its independence from Georgia in 1991, and gained full de facto control over the territory after a military conflict of August 2008. Since then, South Ossetia has expressed its intention of joining Russia, mainly because neighboring North Ossetia already is a part of the Russian Federation. South Ossetia's independence is recognized by five UN member states, namely Russia, Nauru, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Independence Georgia Nauru Venezuela April May August From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 89481cusecs water

IRSA releases 89481cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Macron Still Ready to Mediate Talks Between Russia ..

Macron Still Ready to Mediate Talks Between Russia and Ukraine - French Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'elimina ..

Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'eliminate' South

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador in Paris Summoned to French For ..

Russian Ambassador in Paris Summoned to French Foreign Ministry - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Several Killed and Injured as Train Crashed Into C ..

Several Killed and Injured as Train Crashed Into Car in Southern Hungary - Repor ..

25 minutes ago
 Australia determines to stop Babar Azam in tour-en ..

Australia determines to stop Babar Azam in tour-endinh T20I match

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.