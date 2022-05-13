South Ossetian President Sets Referendum on Joining Russia for July 17

South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov scheduled a referendum on the entry of South Ossetia into Russian Federation for July 17, the statement on his website says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov scheduled a referendum on the entry of South Ossetia into Russian Federation for July 17, the statement on his website says.

Guided by the historical desire of the people of South Ossetia for reunification with Russia and in accordance with paragraph 16 of Article 50 of the constitution of South Ossetia, Bibilov signed a decree calling a referendum, it says.

"To appoint a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia on the question 'Do you support the unification of the Republic of South Ossetia and Russia?' To set the date of the referendum or July 17," the statement says.

Bibilov previously told Sputnik that his initiative to hold a nationwide vote on this issue was not connected with the desire to score points before the elections this was a step towards the "strategic goal" of the people. Bibilov noted that Tskhinval had had an opportunity to realize this goal back in 2014, when Crimea reunited with Russia following a referendum, but then it was not implemented.