South Ossetian President Suspends Decree on Referendum on Joining Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev suspended the decree on calling a referendum on the republic's entry into Russia, the corresponding document was published on his website.

The decree states that the president fully supports the initiative of the citizens of South Ossetia on further integration with the Russian Federation.

In addition, he calls the unilateral decision of the referendum on issues affecting the legitimate rights and interests of Russia unacceptable.

Gagloev decided to hold consultations with Russia on the whole range of issues related to further integration.

It is noted that this decree comes into force from the date of its signing.