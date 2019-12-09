UrduPoint.com
South Ossetian President Thanks Matviyenko During Meeting With Russian Lawmakers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov has thanked Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko for helping his country for many years, his press service reported on Sunday.

"President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov has participated in a meeting of members of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation with the head of North Ossetia-Alania. Bibilov has given his words of gratitude to the Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, who, according to him, has been dealing with the republic's issues for years and is fully aware of the situation in South Ossetia," the press service said in a statement.

The participants of the meeting discussed the development of economics and the social sphere in both Ossetias.

Bibilov asked the senators top help solve the issue of entry of vehicles from South Ossetia to Russia.

"This issue is already being discussed almost on all levels, but I think that if we approach it together, it will be solved. Currently, there is an agreement on alliance and integration between Russia and South Ossetia. With that agreement in mind, I think that it would be useful to review the issue of vehicular [border] crossings by the South Ossetian citizens living in Russian permanently, particularly in North Ossetia.

The Russian senators promised to discuss the issue with their colleagues in Moscow.

