TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The presidential runoff in South Ossetia is scheduled for May 8, Maria Kotaeva, the head of the republic's State Committee for Information and Press, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the republic's election watchdog said it was waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court on the complaint of voters who demanded the postponement of the runoff, which was initially scheduled for April 28.

"The Central Election Commission has set the date for the runoff of the presidential elections for May 8," Kotaeva said.

The first round of the presidential election in South Ossetia took place on April 10. Two candidates made it to the runoff ” the leader of the opposition Nykhas party Alan Gagloev, who received 38.55% of the vote in the first round, and the incumbent president, Anatoly Bibilov, who got 34.95%.