South Ossetian Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev Resigns - Presidential Office

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) South Ossetian Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev resigned on Friday amid ongoing protests, the presidential administration said.

Earlier in the day, a spontaneous protest was held in the main square of Tskhinval, where people demanded the government's resignation over the death of Inal Dzhabiev, who has been kept in a temporary detention facility on suspicion of an attempt to kill Interior Minister Igor Naniev.

"Dear citizens of the Republic of South Ossetia. Today I was out at the square [in Tskhinval]. I listened to the people, some of them chanted demands for the government to resign. I accept this decision. I thought it over and I think it will be correct," Pukhaev said in his address to South Ossetians, which was shared by the presidential administration.