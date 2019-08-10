South Ossetian Residents Filed Over 3,000 Complaints With ECHR After 2008 War - Ombudsman

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Residents of South Ossetia have filed 3,300 complaints to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the aftermath of the Georgian attack in 2008, but half of them were rejected, the republic's ombudsman, Inal Tasoev, told Sputnik on Friday.

"About 3,300 individual complaints from our residents were filed with the ECHR ... but in 2011 half of them were rejected," Tasoev said.

These complaint describe in detail how citizens were in mortal danger, how the bombing of residential areas that were not even close to military facilities took place, how the property was destroyed, the ombudsman said.

He noted that more than 1,500 complaints are still in the ECHR.

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital, Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.