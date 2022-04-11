(@FahadShabbir)

TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Incumbent President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov and the leader of the Nykhas opposition party, Alan Gagloev, will compete for the post of the head of state in the runoff, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

According to early preliminary results with 95% of the ballots counted, Gagloev is ahead of Bibilov, securing 36.9% of the votes, while the incumbent leader has 33.5% of the votes.

"The CEC fixes a runoff vote on the presidential election in the Republic of South Ossetia for two registered candidates who received the most votes," the CEC told reporters.

The runoff is set to be held no later than 15 days after the results of the general election are established.