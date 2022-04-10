TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The turnout in the Sunday presidential election in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia has exceeded 50%, the election commission said.

On Sunday, 76 polling places opened at 08:00 local time (05:00 GMT) in the republic and abroad. The voting will end at 20:00.

Russian observers told Sputnik they have not recorded any violations during the voting.

South Ossetia, along with another breakaway region, Abkhazia, declared independence from Georgia in August 2008 following an offensive of the Georgian army. The South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali was bombed, causing civilians to flee the region.

Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where the majority of the population hold Russian citizenship. Georgia never recognized the independence of the republics and continues to consider them an occupied part of its own territory.