South Sudan Delays Forming Unity Government Due To Lack Of Financial Aid - Opposition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

South Sudan Delays Forming Unity Government Due to Lack of Financial Aid - Opposition

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The formation of a unity government in South Sudan has been delayed since the country does not receive sufficient external financial aid to boost reconciliation efforts, the opposition South Sudan Patriotic Movement leader, Costello Garang, told Sputnik in an interview.

At a meeting in Uganda on Thursday, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar decided to postpone forming a unity movement by another 100 days beyond the November 12 deadline.

"It has become clear that the main problem in South Sudan at the moment is that the [peace] agreement has not been implemented by the set time due to the lack of funding provided," Garang said.

According to Garang, all provisions of the agreement, including those concerning security, should be honored.

He urged the international community and the United Nations to provide the country with assistance within the 100 days agreed by Kiir and Machar.

In September 2018, Kiir signed a power-sharing deal with the rebel leader and a former vice president, Machar, to end the five-year civil war. The sides have since missed the May 12 deadline set in the agreement to form a unity government and extended it by another six months.

