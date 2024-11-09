Open Menu

South Sudan Floods Affect 1.4 Million, Displace 379,000: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Devastating flooding in South Sudan is affecting around 1.4 million people, with more than 379,000 displaced, according to a United Nations update that warned about an upsurge in malaria.

Aid agencies have said that the world's youngest country, highly vulnerable to climate change, is in the grip of its worst flooding in decades, mainly in the north.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 1.

4 million people were affected by floods in 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, which is claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.

"Over 379,000 individuals are displaced in 22 counties and Abyei," it added in a statement issued late on Friday.

A surge in malaria has been reported in several states, it said, "overwhelming the health system and exacerbating the situation and impact in flood-hit areas".

