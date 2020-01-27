UrduPoint.com
South Sudan Foreign Minister To Begin Three-Day Working Visit To Russia On Monday

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Awut Deng Acuil is set to begin a three-day working visit to Moscow on Monday that will include a scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In November, South Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik that alongside Acuil's visit, President Salva Kiir is also likely to visit Russia in the first quarter of this year. The ambassador also praised Russia's willingness to support South Sudan on the international stage, in organizations such as the United Nations Security Council.

At the Russia-Africa Forum held in Sochi late October, Lavrov signed a memorandum of understanding on international cooperation with South Sudan, which was represented as the forum by Kiir.  

