South Sudan Group Urges Respect For Nation's Independence Amid Political Changes In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:55 PM

South Sudan Group Urges Respect for Nation's Independence Amid Political Changes in Sudan

South Sudan's independence from Sudan in July 2011 was a choice that was made by the Southern Sudan people and is now to be respected by the political elite, a spokesman for the Southern Sudan People's Liberation Movement told Sputnik on Monday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) South Sudan's independence from Sudan in July 2011 was a choice that was made by the Southern Sudan people and is now to be respected by the political elite, a spokesman for the Southern Sudan People's Liberation Movement told Sputnik on Monday.

The comment was made against the backdrop of recent developments in neighboring Sudan, as Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took office in August after being appointed by the Sovereign Council, Sudan's ruling authority. On September 12, Hamdok visited South Sudan as his first official visit as the head of the government.

"The secession of South Sudan, or rather its independence from the great Sudan in July 2011, resulted in the full will of the Southern Sudan people, their absolute choice through a historic referendum," Puok Both Baluang said.

He added that the political elites could only respect the will of the people and their right on the self-determination.

"We highly respect and appreciate the voices, especially from our brothers in the northern part of Sudan, which recently started calling for the reunification of the two states, following the recent political transformations in neighboring Sudan," the spokesman noted.

He stressed that the countries could achieve the desired economic and political power by strengthening the trade relations through partnership agreements.

South Sudan separated from Sudan in 2011 after conducting a referendum. Despite the generally peaceful separation, there are several disputed territories between the two countries, including the Abyei Area, the Kafia Kingi region and the town of Heglig.

