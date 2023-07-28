Open Menu

South Sudan Hopes For Russia's Help In Launching Mining Sector Development - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Republic of South Sudan is looking for ways to diversify its fossil fuel-based economy through the development of mining and hopes that Russia will be directly involved in this process, South Sudanese Minister of Mining Martin Gama Abucha said on Friday.

"South Sudan has a lot of mineral wealth. In the last 40-50 years we have only invested in oil and gas, so our economy today is based on oil, so we have decided we wanted to diversify, which includes developing our mining sector.

We are looking for technologies from Russia, in particular, we want to map it and extract it in a very environmentally friendly manner," Abucha said at the Russia-Africa Forum.

He noted that the country has plans to extract minerals such as lithium, copper, and possibly nickel and uranium.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

