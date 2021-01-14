UrduPoint.com
South Sudan Interested In Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:49 PM

South Sudan is interested in importing Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, and the country expressed its interest to Moscow but received no feedback yet, South Sudan's ambassador to Russia, Chol Tong Mayay Jang, told Sputnik on Thursday

"The whole world is in search for a solution for this virus, so our country is interested in getting the vaccine, long time ago we expressed our interest in getting the Russian vaccine," the ambassador said.

"All these [other COVID-19] vaccines need to be stored under a very low temperature, the safe facilities should be available before our country gets access to vaccine, so our government is interested in this vaccine but the official procedure has not yet started, but already we expressed our interest to Russia, but we didn't get the feedback," the diplomat said.

According to Sputnik V's official website, the lyophilized form of the Russian vaccine can be stored at a temperature of 35 to 46 Fahrenheit.

