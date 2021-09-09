UrduPoint.com

South Sudan Offers To Mediate Ethiopian Dam Row - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

South Sudan Offers to Mediate Ethiopian Dam Row - Foreign Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) South Sudan's President Salva Kiir offered Ethiopia and Sudan to moderate a row over the dam that Ethiopia built on the Blue Nile, the South Sudanese foreign minister told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There has been a lot of impasse, things are not moving. He is ready to help, to mediate, because he doesn't believe in war," Beatrice Wani-Noah said on the sidelines of a cooperation forum in Cairo.

Sudan and Egypt fear that the upstream dam, Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant, will cut their water supplies once it becomes fully operational. Ethiopia hopes that the dam will increase cheap power generation.

The three have sat through many rounds of talks since 2011 in a bid to agree how the dam should be filled. Tensions rose in summer of last year after Ethiopia started filling a reservoir behind the dam without reaching a deal with the downstream neighbors.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Dam Cairo Ethiopia Sudan

