South Sudan Pays Compensation For Russian Helicopter Downed In 2012

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:53 PM

South Sudan reimbursed Russia's Nizhnevartovskavia company, which owned the Russian Mi-8AMT helicopter downed in 2012, and the families of the deceased crew members, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) South Sudan reimbursed Russia's Nizhnevartovskavia company, which owned the Russian Mi-8AMT helicopter downed in 2012, and the families of the deceased crew members, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The helicopter incident took place in December 2012 near the town of Likuangole in the Jonglei state, which is located in the eastern part of the Republic of South Sudan. The South Sudanese military confirmed that the helicopter, which was flying humanitarian missions under contracts with international organizations, was downed by mistake. Four crew members died as a result.

"For technical reasons, the payment of the agreed-upon compensation was delayed for several years.

However, it is now possible to state that this problem that had marred bilateral relations for rather a long time has been finally resolved, as stated by our partners from South Sudan during contacts at the October 23-24, 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi," the ministry said.

According to the statement, South Sudan's authorities accepted responsibility for the tragic incident and pledged to pay compensation.

The ministry also stated that the settlement was possible due to the persistent efforts of Russian diplomats, including officials of the Russian Embassy in Kampala, which represented the interests of Russia in the Republic of South Sudan.

