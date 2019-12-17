UrduPoint.com
South Sudan President Says Agreed With Rebel Leader To Form National Unity Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

The president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, said on Tuesday that he had agreed with rebel leader Riek Machar to form a national unity government within 100 days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, said on Tuesday that he had agreed with rebel leader Riek Machar to form a national unity government within 100 days.

"We have agreed to form a national unity government within 100 days. Ceasefire will continue, we have no desire to see the war resume," Kiir said, as quoted by the Sky news Arabia.

The conflict between Juba and insurgents, led by Machar, erupted in 2013. Machar, who used to serve as the vice president before the conflict, was even forced to flee to Khartoum, the capital of neighboring Sudan.

The central government of South Sudan and the rebels signed in August 2018 a peace deal, under which a government of national unity was supposed to be formed by May 12, 2019. Under the deal, Machar was also expected to return to Juba and become vice president again. However, in May of this year, the government and the rebels delayed the deadline for national unity government formation by six months to settle the remaining differences.

