South Sudan receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :South Sudan on Thursday received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with 132,000 AstraZeneca doses delivered through a global initiative to ensure lower-income countries receive jabs.

Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei said the shipment was the first of some 800,000 doses South Sudan expects to receive in the first six months of this year through Covax, the vaccine-sharing partnership.

The jabs arrived with 132,500 syringes and 1,325 boxes for the safe disposal of needles.

Vaccinations will begin next week with frontline workers such as doctors and nurses, and vulnerable groups such as the elderly, to be first in line to get the jabs.

"I am a happy woman today, and I really thank God that we have received the Covid-19 vaccine for our people today," said Achuei.

"The Covid-19 vaccine will help us to protect our population against Covid-19 infection and prepare a return to normal life." South Sudan has recorded nearly 10,000 cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths, but has carried out only 127,627 tests.

It plans to procure five million vaccines, enough to eventually innoculate 20 percent of its estimated 12 million people from the disease.

Vaccination will be voluntary and free of charge.

In Geneva on Thursday, the vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads Covax, said deliveries to poorer countries would be delayed by problems in gaining permission to export further doses from a manufacturer in India.