South Sudan Releases 85 Children From Detention as Part of Anti-COVID-19 Measures - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) South Sudan has freed 85 children from detention as part of prevention efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF said on Thursday.

"UNICEF today welcomed the news that 85 children have been released from detention in South Sudan as part of efforts to decongest prisons as a prevention measure in the fight against COVID-19," the Fund said in a statement. "The children will be reunited with their parents or legal guardians."

Another 11 children, the agency added, remain in prison due to the alleged severity of their offenses.

UNICEF said South Sudan's prisons are overcrowded and lack adequate access to hygiene services, nutrition and healthcare - conditions highly conducive to spreading the virus. In addition, too many children are imprisoned for minor offenses while serving sentences with adults in clear violation of their rights.

The release of prisoners, the statement added, was a result of the UN collaborating with South Sudan's judiciary and child welfare ministry.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday, South Sudan has 58 coronavirus cases with zero reported deaths.