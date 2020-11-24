South Sudan Requested Basic Military Supplies From Russia - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) South Sudan has lodged a request for Russia to assist by supplying basic military needs, since sanctions against the country bar it from importing military hardware, South Sudan's ambassador to Moscow, Chol Tong Mayay Jang, told Sputnik.

"Particularly on the security sector [reform] we are left behind. The logistics is the main reason. The forces are being trained in training camps, but there is a lack of logistics, uniforms and some basic military needs are not available. We also made a request for Russia, we asked to help them in uniform, because with the sanctions on South Sudan you can't ask for the hardware," the ambassador said.

