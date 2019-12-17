UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Sudan Rivals Agree To Form Unity Government By Deadline: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

South Sudan rivals agree to form unity government by deadline: president

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Tuesday to form a unity government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Tuesday to form a unity government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks.

"We... have said that after the 100 days we have to form the government", President Kiir said, referring to the extension granted to the pair after they failed to meet an earlier November 12 deadline to join forces.

Related Topics

Sudan February November Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Man awarded death sentence on three counts for abd ..

2 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of H ..

2 minutes ago

Arms recovered, smuggler arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

GB grid station phase-I to be completed at cost of ..

3 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Calls for Uniting Global Effo ..

3 minutes ago

Faryal Talpur granted bail in fake accounts refere ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.