South Sudan rivals agree to form unity government by deadline: president

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Tuesday to form a unity government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks.

"We... have said that after the 100 days we have to form the government", President Kiir said, referring to the extension granted to the pair after they failed to meet an earlier November 12 deadline to join forces.