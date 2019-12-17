UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Sudan Rivals Agree To Form Unity Government By Deadline: President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:46 PM

South Sudan rivals agree to form unity government by deadline: president

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Tuesday to form a unity government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Tuesday to form a unity government by a February deadline, as they face international censure over faltering peace talks.

The rivals signed a truce in September 2018 but have failed to respect a cornerstone of that agreement that they form a power-sharing government and lay their differences to rest.

Two deadlines have passed without Kiir and Machar, his former deputy turned foe, agreeing to join forces.

Disagreements linger over territorial boundaries and a commitment to unifying their fighters.

On November 12 they were given another 100 days to honor the pillar of the peace deal, and fears have grown that the country's fragile truce could be at stake should they fail to do so once again.

Following talks in Juba, Kiir said the pair had agreed to meet the 100-day deadline.

"We... have said that after the 100 days we have to form the government", Kiir said, adding that any outstanding negotiations would be worked through by the new administration.

South Sudan plunged into war in 2013, just two years after it achieved independence from Sudan to the north, after a falling-out between Kiir and Machar, who now lives in exile.

Successive peace deals and mediation bids have failed to achieve a lasting peace for the world's youngest country.

Related Topics

World Juba Independence Sudan February September November 2018 From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

15 minutes ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

36 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

38 minutes ago

Lack of refugee aid forced Turkey into Syria opera ..

4 minutes ago

Focal person for Agriculture Deptt nominated

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to make country polio-free: Mini ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.