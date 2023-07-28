Open Menu

South Sudan Says RosGeo To Complete Country's Geological Survey In 2-3 Months - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

South Sudan Says RosGeo to Complete Country's Geological Survey in 2-3 Months - Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian state-owned mining holding RosGeo is expected to complete a geological survey in South Sudan in two to three months for the purpose of creating a geological map of the African country, South Sudanese Mining Minister Martin Gama Abucha told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have already signed an agreement with them (RosGeo). We have already discussed a geological survey. We expect the details shall be coming out very soon," Abucha said at the Russia-Africa summit, adding that "In the next two-three months, we will have a program and a necessary plan to start geological mapping."

Geological maps display the distribution of geological features and resources on or below the earth surface of a given territory.

They are the Primary source of information for various aspects of planning, including for mining, infrastructure building and identifying of ground-water aquifers.

South Sudan has proven oil reserves and mineral resources such as copper, gold, diamonds, limestone, lithium, and possibly nickel and uranium. Over the past 40 to 50 years, the country has extensively invested in oil and gas production and is currently interested in diversification of its mining sector, according to authorities.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Oil St. Petersburg Sudan Gas Gold Media Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

7 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World